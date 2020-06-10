Tremendous Bowl champion Jet Paul ‘Rocky’ Rochester dies at age 81

Paul “Rocky” Rochester, a defensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-successful staff in 1969, has died. He was 81.

The team introduced Rochester’s dying on its web-site Tuesday, declaring it happened final weekend but did not deliver additional information.

Rochester began his professional football vocation with the Dallas Texans in 1960, and performed 3-in addition seasons with the AFL workforce that would turn out to be the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. Soon immediately after remaining released all through the 1963 period, Rochester was signed by the Jets and became their starting up left defensive tackle.

He played 6¹/₂ seasons for the Jets and capped his playing profession by serving to Joe Namath and the Jets gain the franchise’s only Tremendous Bowl title.

“Paul was an underrated defensive deal with who performed a main purpose on the Jets’ Tremendous Bowl championship crew,” former Jets public relations director Frank Ramos told the team’s website. “He was a good run stopper who enabled defensive ends Gerry Philbin and Verlon Biggs to rush from the outside and John Elliott, the brief defensive deal with, to hurry up the middle. Walt Michaels came up with a plan to use undersized linebacker Carl McAdams at DT on passing downs, top the 1968 Jets to have the No. 1 defense in the AFL.”

Rochester retired right after the Super Bowl victory and started his possess business enterprise, Paul Rochester and Associates, which sold developing and roofing materials in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. He also sold actual estate.

Rochester was born in Lansing, Michigan, and elevated in Floral Park, New York. He was a football and lacrosse star at Sewanhaka Substantial College and went to Michigan Condition. He was signed by Dallas as an undrafted absolutely free agent and was a person of only 20 players to participate in in all 10 of the AFL’s seasons just before the 1970 merger.

Rochester is survived by his wife Nancy, children Laurel Nielsen and Don, and two grandchildren.