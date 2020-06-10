Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defends Russia’s coronavirus response

In an exclusive job interview with CNN, Peskov reported the virus experienced not posed a domestic political crisis for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that Russia’s health care technique experienced saved lives regardless of coming beneath key pressure.
The pandemic dented usually sky-large scores for Putin. Independent pollster Levada-Heart mentioned that the Russian president’s scores fell down below 60% in April and May perhaps, stages not seen due to the fact he assumed office two a long time in the past — a drop that Peskov dismissed.
“We are worried about this pandemic, and we are worried about the impact of this pandemic on the country’s economic system,” Peskov explained on Tuesday. “But President Putin has said various periods that he does not treatment about his personal scores, that in politics if you are actual statesman, you should really not consider about your ratings — due to the fact if you imagine about your ratings, you won’t be able to choose liable selections.”
Back again in March, Putin stated the unfold of the virus by way of Russia was “beneath handle.” But in a handful of weeks, Russia had the 2nd-highest range of coronavirus bacterial infections in the planet — and the federal government was forced to postpone the referendum.
Asked what went wrong in Russia’s makes an attempt to consist of the virus, Peskov explained, “Absolutely nothing went wrong except for the coronavirus by itself. To start with, we have a amount of cities with a superior density. And those people towns in the world are the most contaminated towns. That was the case with Moscow.”
He also instructed that the country’s substantial range of circumstances mirrored higher ranges of screening. “Our region employs the highest attainable volume of exams for coronavirus. And the much more you examination, the a lot more you detect,” he explained.
Peskov credits the minimal demise tolls to “powerful” health care. “Have you ever imagined about the possibility of Russia’s health and fitness care process being far more effective?” he reported, adding that the public overall health method experienced been “offering an possibility for additional individuals to remain alive.”
Just over a hundred medical personnel have died so considerably, according to official figures. Health care employees, skeptical of authorities figures, have compiled their possess unofficial tally of colleagues who died combating the pandemic: far more than 300. Even official reports in condition media acknowledge that countless numbers of health care workers are now contaminated.
Peskov expressed hope that the 2020 US presidential election could present an opening for enhanced US-Russia relations, and that coronavirus would prompt worldwide discussion about managing long term health and fitness crises. “We all will have to sit down and to imagine about classes of this pandemic for each individual one place … [and] for the full globe,” he mentioned.
He spoke to CNN on the working day that Moscow officially lifted its coronavirus lockdown, permitting Muscovites to stroll unrestricted outside their homes and journey around the city devoid of digital passes. And while countless numbers of new circumstances keep on to be recorded every working day, this move toward normalcy will lastly enable the Kremlin’s ideas to transfer forward: The govt has rescheduled the referendum on constitutional alterations for July 1.