King Leopold II statues are staying taken off in Belgium. Who was he?

Never read of him. Who was King Leopold II?

Just one of the most brutal and ambitious of the 19th century European exploiters of Africa, Leopold II was king of Belgium for additional than 40 decades, from 1865 to 1909. A first cousin of Queen Victoria, he ruled at a time when Europeans were colonizing — that is, conquering — other pieces of the earth. Leopold was accountable for a especially cruel component of that conquest, all through the so-identified as “Scramble for Africa.”

Leopold employed the adventurer Henry Morton Stanley to explore the Congo River basin, signing purported treaties with nearby leaders together the way. Leopold then utilised the treaties to stake a claim to an great chunk of central Africa — additional or fewer the territory that is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Belgium then as now had a parliament and govt that really ran the place, and they did not assist Leopold’s colonial options, so he declared the “Congo Free State” to be his private possession, not Belgium’s, and got other international locations including the United States and European powers to figure out him as its “proprietor.”

What did he get out of that?

A big fortune, for starters, based to start with on ivory and then on rubber when the automobile and bicycle industries took off. Leopold utilized a personal army to coerce Africans to obtain wild rubber from the vines of the rainforests. His military would seize the women and small children of villages to force adult males to collect rubber in at any time-escalating quotas.

That seems brutal.

It was even worse than it appears. Guys were frequently labored to death, while hostages often starved. In a natural way, there were rebellions towards the “proprietor,” who suppressed them with specific cruelty: His troops ended up requested to deliver the severed hand of a rebel for each individual bullet they expended. That meant if the troops shot and skipped, they would in some cases minimize the hand off a dwelling human being. Led by white officers, the troops them selves ended up generally Africans, producing them complicit in the trauma the colony suffered. Historians estimate that beneath Leopold’s misrule, 10 million people died.

Was that kind of actions suitable even then?

Other colonial empires this kind of as Portugal, France and Germany copied Leopold’s approaches, but by the stop of his daily life, Leopold was found as a villain and compelled to relinquish management of the so-referred to as No cost Point out. He made Belgium obtain it from him a year right before his demise, and it was renamed the Belgian Congo. It attained independence in 1960 and was very first renamed Zaire, then the Democratic Republic of Congo after its lengthy-time dictator Mobutu Sese Seko was toppled in 1997.

Leopold II appears mostly to have been neglected supplied what he did.

Leopold’s title may not be broadly remembered these days, but a phrase initial utilised to explain his steps lives on: Criminal offense towards humanity.