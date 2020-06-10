Keanu Reeves on why he is returning for ‘Matrix 4’

“That is the only reason to do it. To perform with her all over again is just awesome,” Reeves stated. “It truly is been really unique, and the story has, I feel, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”
Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the unique 1999 movie, which is now deemed legendary in the sci-fi genre.
Reeves and fellow star Carrie-Anne Moss talked about the sequel to Empire for its Heroes Difficulty set to go on sale June 11.
Moss, who portrays the character Trinity in the franchise, explained she was as amazed as viewers that another sequel was going on.
“I hardly ever believed that it would take place,” she claimed. “It was never on my radar at all.”
The star explained she could not resist the option.
“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with remarkable depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could picture, I was like, ‘This is a reward,'” Moss claimed. “It was just very interesting.”
The film is set to be introduced in May well.