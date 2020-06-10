Keanu Reeves on why he is returning for ‘Matrix 4’

The actor is established to return as Neo in “Matrix 4,” which follows 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”

Reeves determined to carry on with the franchise simply because “Lana Wachowski wrote a gorgeous script and a wonderful tale that resonated with me,” Empire reviews

“That is the only reason to do it. To perform with her all over again is just awesome,” Reeves stated. “It truly is been really unique, and the story has, I feel, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the unique 1999 movie, which is now deemed legendary in the sci-fi genre.