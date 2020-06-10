Keanu Reeves on why he is returning for ‘Matrix 4’

Will Smith by June 10, 2020 Entertainment
Keanu Reeves on why he's returning for 'Matrix 4'

The actor is established to return as Neo in “Matrix 4,” which follows 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”
Reeves determined to carry on with the franchise simply because “Lana Wachowski wrote a gorgeous script and a wonderful tale that resonated with me,” Empire reviews.

“That is the only reason to do it. To perform with her all over again is just awesome,” Reeves stated. “It truly is been really unique, and the story has, I feel, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the unique 1999 movie, which is now deemed legendary in the sci-fi genre.

Reeves and fellow star Carrie-Anne Moss talked about the sequel to Empire for its Heroes Difficulty set to go on sale June 11.

Moss, who portrays the character Trinity in the franchise, explained she was as amazed as viewers that another sequel was going on.

“I hardly ever believed that it would take place,” she claimed. “It was never on my radar at all.”

The star explained she could not resist the option.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with remarkable depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could picture, I was like, ‘This is a reward,'” Moss claimed. “It was just very interesting.”

The film is set to be introduced in May well.

Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

Related Posts

'Cops' at a crossroads: Finding reality TV's place in the debate about policing

‘Cops’ at a crossroads: Discovering reality TV’s place in the discussion about policing

June 10, 2020
Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from 'Vanderpump Rules'

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

June 10, 2020
'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' alums are supporting a push to make the franchise more diverse

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ alums are supporting a push to make the franchise a lot more numerous

June 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *