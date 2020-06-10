Japanese broadcaster NHK criticized for Black Lives Make any difference anime

The movie, about 80 seconds prolonged, confirmed a black male talking in tough Japanese about the background of the US protests.

He stated that the fundamental causes of the unrest integrated a growing wealth hole concerning white and black Us citizens, and a larger charge of career reduction amongst the black community due to Covid-19.

However, it did not mention the demise of George Floyd or police brutality in the US.

Public broadcaster NHK posted the online video on Twitter on Sunday but has because deleted it right after receiving hefty criticism online.