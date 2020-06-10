Greg Glassman resigns as Crossfit CEO immediately after controversial tweets about George Floyd

In a assertion Tuesday , Glassman explained he made a decision to retire soon after he “created a rift in the CrossFit group and unintentionally hurt lots of of its customers.”

“Individuals who know me know that my sole challenge is the continual illness epidemic,” Glassman mentioned. “I know that CrossFit is the answer to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its team provide as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates globally. I can not allow my conduct stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions.”

CrossFit has been embroiled in controversy for the previous week — to start with due to the fact gymnasium house owners said they were being dismayed by the firm’s failure to swiftly set out a statement expressing solidarity with protesters or aid for black athletes, as dozens of companies did in the days subsequent George Floyd’s death. Then on Saturday, Glassman posted a number of controversial tweets referencing Floyd’s demise and the coronavirus pandemic.

Glassman that day criticized a statement from the Institute for Well being Metrics and Analysis contacting racism a public wellness difficulty by responding “Floyd-19.”