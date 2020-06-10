Greg Glassman resigns as Crossfit CEO immediately after controversial tweets about George Floyd

In a assertion Tuesday, Glassman explained he made a decision to retire soon after he “created a rift in the CrossFit group and unintentionally hurt lots of of its customers.”

“Individuals who know me know that my sole challenge is the continual illness epidemic,” Glassman mentioned. “I know that CrossFit is the answer to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its team provide as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates globally. I can not allow my conduct stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions.”

CrossFit has been embroiled in controversy for the previous week — to start with due to the fact gymnasium house owners said they were being dismayed by the firm’s failure to swiftly set out a statement expressing solidarity with protesters or aid for black athletes, as dozens of companies did in the days subsequent George Floyd’s death. Then on Saturday, Glassman posted a number of controversial tweets referencing Floyd’s demise and the coronavirus pandemic.

Glassman that day criticized a statement from the Institute for Well being Metrics and Analysis contacting racism a public wellness difficulty by responding “Floyd-19.”

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman reported the health and fitness research institute’s coronavirus design “failed,” and he criticized it for modeling a “option to racism.”

Glassman’s tweets pushed Reebok and other manufacturer companions, such as gyms, to length them selves from CrossFit. Glassman apologized and walked back again the tweets on Sunday, expressing that he and CrossFit “will not stand for racism.”

Glassman will be changed as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of the CrossFit Video games.

“I am honored to choose on the purpose of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.,” Castro said in a statement. “I hope to do proper by affiliates, trainers, athletes, and other members of the CrossFit neighborhood all around the planet and under no circumstances reduce sight of the mission Greg proven for us all.”

