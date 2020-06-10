Greg Glassman resigns as Crossfit CEO immediately after controversial tweets about George Floyd

“Individuals who know me know that my sole challenge is the continual illness epidemic,” Glassman mentioned. “I know that CrossFit is the answer to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its team provide as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates globally. I can not allow my conduct stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions.”
Glassman that day criticized a statement from the Institute for Well being Metrics and Analysis contacting racism a public wellness difficulty by responding “Floyd-19.”
In a follow-up tweet, Glassman reported the health and fitness research institute’s coronavirus design “failed,” and he criticized it for modeling a “option to racism.”
Glassman’s tweets pushed Reebok and other manufacturer companions, such as gyms, to length them selves from CrossFit. Glassman apologized and walked back again the tweets on Sunday, expressing that he and CrossFit “will not stand for racism.”
“I am honored to choose on the purpose of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.,” Castro said in a statement. “I hope to do proper by affiliates, trainers, athletes, and other members of the CrossFit neighborhood all around the planet and under no circumstances reduce sight of the mission Greg proven for us all.”