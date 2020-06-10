‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’

A spokesperson for HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, informed CNN Organization that “Absent with the Wind” is “a product or service of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, regretably, been commonplace in American society.”

“These racist depictions were erroneous then and are completely wrong nowadays, and we felt that to preserve this title up without the need of an clarification and a denouncement of people depictions would be irresponsible,” the spokesperson reported.

The spokesperson additional that when the film returns to HBO Max, it “will return with a dialogue of its historical context and a denouncement of individuals extremely depictions,” and will be introduced “as it was initially produced, since to do if not would be the exact same as professing these prejudices never ever existed.”

“If we are to create a much more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must initial admit and have an understanding of our background,” the spokesperson said.

The elimination also arrives right after John Ridley, the Academy Award-profitable screenwriter of “12 Many years a Slave,” wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Occasions this 7 days inquiring HBO Max to just take the movie out of its rotation.

“It is a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not disregarding the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most agonizing stereotypes of individuals of coloration,” Ridley wrote. “The motion picture experienced the really finest abilities in Hollywood at that time doing work together to sentimentalize a background that never ever was.”

Ridley made it apparent that he did not want “Absent with the Wind” to be “relegated to a vault in Burbank,” California, but instead be taken down for a “respectful amount of money of time.”

“Allow me be true crystal clear: I don’t believe that in censorship,” Ridley wrote. “I would just request, just after a respectful amount of money of time has handed, that the film be re-released to the HBO Max platform alongside with other films that give a far more broad-based and finish picture of what slavery and the Confederacy actually were.”

Ridley extra that the movie “could be paired with conversations about narratives and why it truly is critical to have lots of voices sharing tales from distinct views rather than just individuals reinforcing the views of the prevailing tradition.”