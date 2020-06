‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’

The removing of the movie arrives as mass protests sweep across the United States adhering to the demise of George Floyd , an unarmed black man who was killed even though in police custody.

The 1939 film, which tells the love tale of Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler during the American Civil War, is regarded as by lots of to be a cinematic traditional and is a single of the most preferred films at any time created. On the other hand, the motion picture is also exceptionally controversial. The film’s portrayal of slavery, African Us citizens and the Civil War South has been gained much extra critically in the many years considering that its launch.

A spokesperson for HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, informed CNN Organization that “Absent with the Wind” is “a product or service of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, regretably, been commonplace in American society.”

“These racist depictions were erroneous then and are completely wrong nowadays, and we felt that to preserve this title up without the need of an clarification and a denouncement of people depictions would be irresponsible,” the spokesperson reported.