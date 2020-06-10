George Floyd’s brother arrives at the Capitol for testimony

Cory Weinberg by June 10, 2020 Top News
President Donald Trump walks previous law enforcement officers in Washington’s Lafayette Park on June 1. Patrick Semansky/AP

In the two weeks given that George Floyd’s loss of life, President Donald Trump’s advisers have worked to put together him to satisfy the nationwide instant.

Some have shared tales with him about their possess or their friends’ encounters with racism, encouraging Trump to be a lot more empathetic.

A team of White Property officials solicited tips from legal justice reform advocates about policing reforms and proposed the President meet up with with African American leaders. And this 7 days, White Residence officials set the President in a place with law enforcement officials who argued selected areas of policing could adjust.

But as Trump now considers backing some of people reforms and addressing problems of race and policing in a prominent speech, his concept on the issue continues to be muddled and — in the view of some advisers — tinged by a hardline stance he adopted at the start out of nationwide protests that some check out as complicated to wander back again.

In the two months since nationwide protests began, Trump has sought to stamp out unrest employing overwhelming police and military services force, revealed minor fascination in addressing inquiries of systemic racism at the heart of the protests and renewed his criticism of NFL players kneeling for the duration of the national anthem as a type of tranquil protest.

Even as he considers unveiling law enforcement reform proposals as early as this week, Trump and several of his leading lieutenants have denied systemic racism is a dilemma in policing at all.

