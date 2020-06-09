Sonu Sood Stopped From Assembly Migrants At Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus. Not By Us, Say Mumbai Law enforcement

Actor Sonu Sood, who is helping migrants return household, was stopped outdoors Bandra Terminus in Mumbai

Mumbai:

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been arranging transport for migrant employees stranded in Mumbai and has confronted criticism from the Shiv Sena for “enacting a political script penned by BJP”, was stopped outside the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai by police from assembly labourers.

A Mumbai Law enforcement formal explained the actor was stopped by the Railway Protection Drive (RPF) when he attained the station on Monday night time to meet some labourers, and added that they have not obtained any criticism so considerably in this relationship.

The migrant labourers have been meant to consider the Shramik Particular practice from Bandra Terminus to Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar law enforcement station’s senior inspector Shashikant Bhandare informed news agency PTI that “The actor was stopped by the RPF, not by us. He needed to satisfy labourers who were going to their indigenous area. We have not obtained any criticism concerning this until now.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday puzzled whether the BJP propped up Sonu Sood to “provide enable” to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to clearly show the Uddhav Thackeray authorities in lousy mild.

In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sanjay Raut questioned the sudden increase of “Mahatma” Sood on the social scene of Maharashtra during the lockdown.

Mr Raut also referred to an alleged “sting procedure” in opposition to Sonu Sood in advance of the 2019 basic elections, saying he experienced agreed to endorse the BJP-led governing administration at several platforms via his formal social media accounts.

However, afterwards that working day Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray lauded Sonu Sood’s initiative to organize buses for stranded migrant staff.

The actor achieved Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s home ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra on Sunday night time.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh backed Sonu Sood for his operate for stranded migrant staff, and questioned the Maharashtra government’s criticism of the actor.



