Samsung smartphone sale: Amazon is marking down and bundling almost every model on the market

Amazon is going all in on Samsung deals this week. On Monday, the retailer discounted the Galaxy S20 to an all-time low price, and now it’s marking down a long list of Samsung smartphones and smartphone bundles. From the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S10+ to the Galaxy Z Flip and bundled Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy A50 — there are plenty of amazing deals you can take advantage of right now.

A majority of these on-sale smartphones include a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds. The earbuds are normally priced at $149.99, so keep that in mind as we take a closer look at the phones that are on sale.

Check out all of the deals on Samsung phones here to find one that works for you, and see below for our breakdown on the offers.

Galaxy S10 and S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

You can get the Galaxy S10, along with a pair of Galaxy Buds+, starting at $749.99 for the 128GB version. The S10+ is $849.99 for the 128GB model. As a refresher, the Galaxy S10 lineup launched in March 2019, uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and has 8GB of memory, along with an impressive camera setup and either a 6.1-inch or 6.4-inch display. You can also get the 512GB version, but both of the 128GB models have a microSD card tray for expanding the storage if you need it.

They may be a year old at this point, but both phones should still be able to stay competitive when it comes to features and performance.

Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB, Prism Black with Galaxy Buds+ (starting at $749.99, originally $896; amazon.com )

Samsung Galaxy S10+, 128GB, Prism Black with Galaxy Buds+ ($849.99, originally $998.99; amazon.com)

Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

The Galaxy Note 10+ is yet another Samsung phone that Amazon is treating to a discount. But instead of being bundled with Galaxy Buds+, it comes with a free Galaxy Watch Active2 — our top smartwatch pick for Android fans.

Specifically, you can get the 256GB Note 10+ and a Watch Active2 for $1,099. The slightly smaller Note 10 has a similar bundle, with a free Watch Active2, for $949.99.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 256GB, Aura White with Galaxy Watch Active2 ($949.99, originally $1,179.98; amazon.com )

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 256GB, Aura White with Galaxy Watch Active2 ($1,099.99, originally $1,329.98; amazon.com)

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s foldable Z Flip smartphone is part of a Watch Active 2 bundle, with the 256GB version priced at $1,380. The Z Flip folds in half, like a traditional flip phone, but the display spans the entire height of the phone — a truly impressive feature.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, 256GB, Mirror Purple with Galaxy Watch Active2 ($1,380, originally $1,609.99; amazon.com)

Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra

Finally, Samsung’s newest flagship phones, the Galaxy S20, ditches the wireless earbud or smartwatch bundles, and instead includes a second phone. For $999 you can get the Galaxy S20 with a free Galaxy A50, a superb budget phone.

Or, if you’re looking for a bigger phone, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is $1,399 and also comes with a free Galaxy A50.

Samsung Galaxy S20,128GB, Cloud Blue with A50 64GB, Black ($999.99, originally $1,299.98; amazon.com )

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, 128GB, Cosmic Gray with A50 64GB, Black ($1,399.99, originally $1,699.98; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.