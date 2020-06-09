Nick Cannon says his youngsters ‘fear police’

Floyd, 46, died whilst in police custody immediately after former Minneapolis law enforcement officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for approximately 9 minutes for the duration of an arrest.

“I even got some pushback for this, which you know I really don’t care what persons assume about me or what they say about me, but I produced a statement that my youngsters panic law enforcement,” Cannon explained to “Accessibility Hollywood” about what he termed the “remain alive” talk many black dad and mom have with their little ones with regards to interacting with police. “It truly is a serious assertion.”