NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace desires to rid race tracks of the confederate flag

Wallace explained to CNN’s Don Lemon Monday the future methods now are “to get rid of all confederate flags.”

“No 1 must come to feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It begins with confederate flags,” Wallace explained. “Get them out of in this article. They have no spot for them.”

Originally the accomplice flag did not trouble him, Wallace claimed, but just after educating himself he sees how not comfortable it makes people today.