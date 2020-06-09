NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace desires to rid race tracks of the confederate flag

Wallace explained to CNN’s Don Lemon Monday the future methods now are “to get rid of all confederate flags.”
“No 1 must come to feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It begins with confederate flags,” Wallace explained. “Get them out of in this article. They have no spot for them.”
Originally the accomplice flag did not trouble him, Wallace claimed, but just after educating himself he sees how not comfortable it makes people today.
“There is heading to be a good deal of indignant folks that carry individuals flags proudly but it really is time for change,” he explained. “We have to transform that, and I inspire NASCAR to have those conversations to eliminate these flags.”
If admirers you should not agree, Wallace said they can “get back again on the road in which you came from.”
“We should really not be ready to have an argument over that,” he claimed. “It is a thick line we can’t cross anymore.”