Ku Klux Klan chief allegedly ran in excess of protesters in Virginia, condition officials say

Cory Weinberg by June 9, 2020 Top News
Ku Klux Klan leader allegedly ran over protesters in Virginia, state officials say

Harry Rogers, 36, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery, and is remaining held without bond. He was arraigned in court on Monday early morning, in accordance to online courtroom documents.

Rogers’ subsequent courtroom hearing is scheduled for August 18.

The Henrico County Police Division stated in a assertion that it acquired a simply call from Richmond Police on Sunday about an incident that experienced transpired in the course of a protest in Richmond. CNN affiliate WTVR documented the protest was a Black Life Make a difference march, just one of dozens that have happened across the place considering the fact that the loss of life of George Floyd past thirty day period.

Several witnesses noted that a motor vehicle had “revved their motor and drove as a result of the protesters occupying the roadway,” police stated.

Rogers was arrested, and a target who experienced referred to as to report the incident was checked by rescue at the scene and refused even more remedy, in accordance to police.

“Though I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not surface to be critical, an assault on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the legislation,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Lawyer Shannon Taylor said in a statement.

Taylor explained in the assertion that because of to Rogers’ admitted affiliation with the KKK, they are investigating whether detest crimes expenses are ideal.

CNN has arrived at out to Rogers’ attorney for remark but has not listened to again.

CNN’s Leslie Holland contributed to this report.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Acosta: Trump punted on addressing Minneapolis protests

Trump hasn’t met with protesters or visited Minneapolis in spite of precedent

June 9, 2020

Rajnath Singh Can take On Rahul Gandhi In Poetry Slam Around China

June 9, 2020
How Dick Parsons overcame racism to become one of America's first black CEOs

How Dick Parsons overcame racism to turn out to be just one of America’s first black CEOs

June 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *