Ku Klux Klan chief allegedly ran in excess of protesters in Virginia, condition officials say

Harry Rogers, 36, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery, and is remaining held without bond. He was arraigned in court on Monday early morning, in accordance to online courtroom documents.

Rogers’ subsequent courtroom hearing is scheduled for August 18.

The Henrico County Police Division stated in a assertion that it acquired a simply call from Richmond Police on Sunday about an incident that experienced transpired in the course of a protest in Richmond. CNN affiliate WTVR documented the protest was a Black Life Make a difference march, just one of dozens that have happened across the place considering the fact that the loss of life of George Floyd past thirty day period.

Several witnesses noted that a motor vehicle had “revved their motor and drove as a result of the protesters occupying the roadway,” police stated.