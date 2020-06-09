Ku Klux Klan chief allegedly ran in excess of protesters in Virginia, condition officials say

Harry Rogers, 36, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery, and is remaining held without bond. He was arraigned in court on Monday early morning, in accordance to online courtroom documents.
Rogers’ subsequent courtroom hearing is scheduled for August 18.
Several witnesses noted that a motor vehicle had “revved their motor and drove as a result of the protesters occupying the roadway,” police stated.
Rogers was arrested, and a target who experienced referred to as to report the incident was checked by rescue at the scene and refused even more remedy, in accordance to police.
“Though I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not surface to be critical, an assault on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the legislation,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Lawyer Shannon Taylor said in a statement.
Taylor explained in the assertion that because of to Rogers’ admitted affiliation with the KKK, they are investigating whether detest crimes expenses are ideal.
CNN has arrived at out to Rogers’ attorney for remark but has not listened to again.