Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘responsibility’ to converse white privilege with her little ones

The reality star/entrepreneur is the mom of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, and just lately posted about the conversation close to race relations on her official Instagram account and her life style web site Poosh.

Kardashian wrote in her observe that “there is a organic instinct to secure my youngsters from anything at all that may make them sense unhappy or unsafe.”

“The agony and suffering inflicted by racism is not a matter of the previous and I bare the duty to converse with my youngsters honestly and often about it, even when the fact is awkward,” she wrote.

“I have to make absolutely sure they realize what it usually means to have white privilege and to just take the time to discover and explore Black Record, beyond just one short month out of the yr.”