Julian Edelman is ‘red a– about this period:’ Patriots teammate

As a submit-Tom Brady period descends upon New England, one of Brady’s former go-catchers and buddies Julian Edelman is fired up to demonstrate the haters improper.

“Julian is Julian. He hates excuses. He hates to shed,” 1 Patriot instructed Michael Giardi of NFL Network. “He’s presently received the crimson ass about this time. People today wondering we’re no superior and (that) he’s just a solution of Brady.”

Following the Patriots’ time came to an abrupt conclusion in the wild-card round, 34-12 months-old Edelman promptly began lobbying for his 11-12 months teammate to stay in New England. He built general public pleas and numerous social media posts begging Brady to continue being a Patriot and even commenced promoting “Stay Tom” merchandise.

But with the Brady divorce finalized, several have depicted a bleak outlook with the likelihood of a Jarrett Stidham-led offense looming. The Patriots have still to make a move for any of the cost-free agent quarterbacks (because of in element to wage cap restrictions), nor did they go after 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft. Stidham — the 23-calendar year-old fourth-rounder from very last year’s draft — is at present the assumed heir in spite of a his restricted NFL resume.

“I feel you begun to listen to it correct immediately after Brady still left from players, ‘I guess effectively anyone claims we’re no great now,’” Giardi instructed WEEI on Monday. “I believe you’re getting the leaders of this crew, that is a theme they are likely to latch on to.”

The Patriots’ dearth of weapons and offensive struggles final season have been observed as important contributing variables toward Brady’s eventual departure. Edelman was the team’s greatest move catcher with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns. Functioning back again James White was a distant 2nd with 72 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

“I assume [Edelman] incredibly much needs to confirm, a large amount of them, that narrative is incredibly substantially false,” Giardi said. “I assume he has been the guy, at least from speaking to people today, that has genuinely latched on to that drive and that narrative and is making an attempt to operate with it.”

Edelman — together with receivers Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski and veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer — has been taking part in unbiased throwing classes led by Stidham with team things to do thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Edelman’s] been very associated in the throwing classes, incredibly included with the other receivers and finding them at ease with the playbook and the method,” Giardi added. “Damiere Byrd has been functioning out and he has been aiding Byrd and definitely he has taken Gunner Olszewski underneath his wing. He enjoys that child. Gunner has been aspect of this as perfectly.”