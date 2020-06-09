Hong Kong takes stake in Cathay Pacific as portion of $5 billion bailout

Cathay and mother or father firm Swire Pacific introduced programs to elevate 39 billion Hong Kong pounds ($5 billion) in new funds on Tuesday to assist the airline survive the disaster wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hong Kong authorities would give the bulk of the new cash extending a bailout deal worthy of 27.3 billion Hong Kong pounds ($3.5 billion) consisting of financial loans and favored share buys. The relaxation of the cash will occur from issuing new stock.

The offer would go away Aviation 2020, a minimal enterprise owned by Hong Kong’s authorities, with a stake of approximately 6% in Cathay.

The airline is “grateful” for the government’s “capital guidance, which enables Cathay Pacific to maintain our functions and carry on to lead to Hong Kong’s intercontinental aviation hub status,” Patrick Healy, chairman of Cathay, stated in a statement.