Google Maps To Notify Consumers About Travel Limitations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown

Cory Weinberg by June 9, 2020 Top News

The new functions would also incorporate information on COVID-19 checkpoints and constraints on crossing borders.

Google is introducing features on its Maps services to warn customers about COVID-19-connected travel limitations to support them strategy their excursions better, the Alphabet Inc device explained on Monday.

The update would permit users to check how crowded a train station could possibly be at a distinct time, or if buses on a sure route are managing on a restricted program, Google explained.

The transit alerts would be rolled out in Argentina, France, India, Netherlands, the United States and United Kingdom amongst other nations, the enterprise said in a blog publish.

The new characteristics would also consist of particulars on COVID-19 checkpoints and limits on crossing nationwide borders, starting off with Canada, Mexico and the United States.

In new months, the business has analyzed spot info from billions of Google users’ phones in 131 nations around the world to study mobility under lockdowns and aid health and fitness authorities evaluate if men and women ended up abiding with social-distancing and other orders issued to rein in the virus.

Google has invested billions of pounds from its research advertisements company to digitally map the earth, drawing 1 billion customers on typical each individual thirty day period to its totally free navigation app.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
