The coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as August previous 12 months, according to Harvard Professional medical College research based on satellite illustrations or photos of hospital travel styles and lookup engine facts, but China dismissed the report as “absurd”.

The research employed satellite imagery of healthcare facility parking lots in Wuhan – the place the sickness was 1st recognized in late 2019 – and info for symptom-linked queries on research engines for factors these as “cough” and “diarrhoea”.

“Enhanced hospital traffic and symptom search knowledge in Wuhan preceded the documented start off of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019,” in accordance to the investigation.

“Although we are unable to ensure if the amplified volume was immediately related to the new virus, our evidence supports other current function demonstrating that emergence transpired right before identification at the Huanan Seafood market place (in Wuhan).”

The investigate can be seen: https://sprint.harvard.edu/deal with/1/42669767

“These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged normally in southern China and was possibly presently circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster,” according to the analysis.

It showed a steep maximize in medical center auto park occupancy in August 2019.

“In August, we identify a exceptional increase in queries for diarrhoea which was neither found in former flu seasons or mirrored in the cough look for facts,” according to the investigation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, asked about the research at a day-to-day push briefing on Tuesday, dismissed the findings.

“I imagine it is absurd, incredibly absurd, to arrive up with this conclusion based on superficial observations these as website traffic volume,” she stated.

