Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, lifeless at 69

She was 69.
“Our relatives is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the full Pointer relatives, we ask for your prayers at this time,” Anita Pointer explained in a assertion to CNN
“Bonnie was my best good friend and we talked every working day,” she continued. “We never had a battle in our lifestyle. I presently skip her and I will see her yet again one working day.”
Bonnie Pointer died of cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal.
The 4 Pointer Sisters commenced singing with each other extra than 50 yrs back in their hometown church in Oakland, California, where by their father ministered. Bonnie Pointer and her youngest sister, June, started singing together professionally in 1969. They afterwards recruited older sisters Anita and Ruth to be a part of them, ahead of debuting their first album collectively in 1973.
The group gained their first Grammy Award for their crossover hit, “Fairytale,” in 1974. Bonnie Pointer recorded 5 albums with her sisters just before pursuing a solo job. She signed with Motown and scored her major solo strike with the 1978 disco monitor, “Heaven Need to Have Sent You.”
Pointer released a few albums with Motown prior to stepping back again a bit from the spotlight, though she even now executed periodically around the decades.
In her assertion, Anita Pointer credited Bonnie for the achievements of their musical family members.
“The Pointer Sisters under no circumstances would have occurred experienced it not been for Bonnie,” she claimed.