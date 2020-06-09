Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, lifeless at 69

She was 69.

“Our relatives is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the full Pointer relatives, we ask for your prayers at this time,” Anita Pointer explained in a assertion to CNN

“Bonnie was my best good friend and we talked every working day,” she continued. “We never had a battle in our lifestyle. I presently skip her and I will see her yet again one working day.”

Bonnie Pointer died of cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal.