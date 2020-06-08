New York Times opinion editor James Bennet resigns following backlasck

Sulzberger also mentioned that Jim Dao, a deputy editorial web page editor who had publicly taken obligation as overseeing the editing of the piece , would be stepping off the masthead and reassigned to the newsroom. Katie Kingsbury, a different deputy editorial website page editor, will oversee the editorial site as a result of the 2020 election.

The tectonic restructuring capped a 7 days of turmoil within the nation’s paper of file, with workers engaging in discussion more than the publication of Cotton’s op-ed and grilling The Times’ leadership above the system that led up to it.

“Though this has been a distressing week throughout the organization, it has sparked urgent and critical conversations,” Sulzberger wrote staff members in the memo saying the modifications.

Cotton’s piece, revealed Wednesday with the title “Ship In the Troops,” argued the Insurrection Act could be invoked to deploy the army across the country to support nearby law enforcement with unrest sparked by the loss of life of George Floyd.