New York Moments feeling editor James Bennet resigns immediately after backlasck

Sulzberger also claimed that Jim Dao, a deputy editorial web page editor who had publicly taken responsibility as overseeing the modifying of the piece, would be stepping off the masthead and reassigned to the newsroom. Katie Kingsbury, one more deputy editorial web site editor, will oversee the editorial site through the 2020 election.

The tectonic restructuring capped a 7 days of turmoil within the nation’s paper of file, with workers engaging in debate around the publication of Cotton’s op-ed and grilling The Times’ management over the course of action that led up to it.

“Though this has been a painful week across the business, it has sparked urgent and vital discussions,” Sulzberger wrote employees in the memo announcing the variations.

Cotton’s piece, posted Wednesday with the title “Deliver In the Troops,” argued the Insurrection Act could be invoked to deploy the armed service throughout the nation to aid area law enforcement with unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd.