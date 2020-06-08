Indian actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies soon after heart attack

Sarja, who starred in 20 films which include the preferred “Amma I Like You,” died of a heart assault, according to B.S. Yediyurappa, chief minister of Karnataka.

“It is a shock to hear the information that popular Kannada artist, Shri Chiranjeevi Sarja, died of a coronary heart assault. Untimely death at an age of just 39 yrs is shocking. My prayers are with the relatives, may perhaps God give them the strength to endure this grief,” Yediyurappa tweeted on Sunday.

Sarja, who also starred in “Whistle,” and “Varadanayaka,” arrived from a loved ones of actors. He is the nephew of Tamil actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, according to the Hindustan Situations. He married actress Meghana Raj in 2018.

Pursuing the information of his loss of life, many of Sarja’s lovers commenced putting up their condolences on his very last Instagram post , which showcased his brother, Dhruva Sarja, who is also a famed Kannada actor.