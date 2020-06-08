Bundesliga’s longest-serving club Werder faces relegation

Dutch worldwide Wout Weghorst headed household the winning goal with eight minutes remaining to lift his aspect to sixth and into the Europa League qualification place, his 12th of the time.

By stark contrast, Florian Kohfeldt’s slumping facet is second-from-base, six points from automatic protection and 3 adrift of the relegation playoff location, with just 4 game titles remaining.

Considering the fact that the inception of the Bundesliga in 1963, Werder has been in the German top flight for 55 years, only staying relegated in 1980 just before bouncing straight back the adhering to time.

But the double winners in the 2003/04 year have struggled in the latest decades and type has been lousy considering the fact that the restart of the recent marketing campaign, dropping two straight dwelling matches.