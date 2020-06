Black Lives Matter: Lewis Hamilton backs protesters who tore down statue of slave trader Edward Colston

While the scenes have been criticized by customers of the Uk government — Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel explained to Sky News that the incident was ‘utterly disgraceful’ — six-time world winner Hamilton wrote in an Instagram tale that “our place honored a man who sold African slaves.”

Protesters applied ropes to rip down the monument of Colston, a area service provider who made the bulk of his fortune from the slave trade in the late 1600s, prior to dragging it to Bristol’s harbor and throwing it into the water.

His statue had stood in the town since 1895, but its presence experienced turn into increasingly controversial.

“All statues of racist guys who created revenue from offering a human becoming must be torn down! Which a person is upcoming?” said the British F1 star, who has frequently spoken out eloquently and passionately on the challenge of racial injustice, notably due to the fact the demise of George Floyd.