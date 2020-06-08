Banksy shares new artwork supporting Black Life Issue

The piece is composed of a framed black figure with a candle and bouquets bordering it. An American flag hanging overhead has been lit on hearth by the candle beneath.

Alongside with the artwork, Banksy made his ideas on systemic racism crystal clear.

“At first I assumed I ought to just shut up and listen to black persons about this problem. But why would I do that? It really is not their issue. It is mine,” Banksy wrote on his Instagram publish, which has garnered around 2 million likes.