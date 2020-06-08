Banksy shares new artwork supporting Black Life Issue

The piece is composed of a framed black figure with a candle and bouquets bordering it. An American flag hanging overhead has been lit on hearth by the candle beneath.
Alongside with the artwork, Banksy made his ideas on systemic racism crystal clear.
“At first I assumed I ought to just shut up and listen to black persons about this problem. But why would I do that? It really is not their issue. It is mine,” Banksy wrote on his Instagram publish, which has garnered around 2 million likes.
“Persons of colour are being failed by the method. The white system. Like a damaged pipe flooding the apartment of the persons living downstairs. The faulty system is creating their existence a distress, but it is not their work to correct it. They are unable to, no one will enable them in the condominium upstairs.
“This is a white difficulty. And if white persons will not deal with it, a person will have to arrive upstairs and kick the door in,” the artist extra.
A Black Life Make any difference protest took above the streets of Bristol, England, on Sunday close to the place Banksy is presumed to have been born. Local police believed that 10,000 protesters participated.