Rep. John Lewis visits Black Lives Issue Plaza with Washington, DC, mayor

Fairfax County law enforcement officer Tyler Timberlake faces a few different rates of assault and battery around an incident involving the tasing and arrest of a black male.

System digicam footage unveiled by the section demonstrates the officer violating use of force procedures, authorities said Saturday.

Timberlake, an eight-yr-veteran of the drive, faces up to 36 months in prison, Steve T. Descano, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, stated.

The unidentified target in the online video was addressed at a neighborhood hospital and introduced, Fairfax County Main of Police Colonel Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said, incorporating that he individually achieved out to the victim and his mother to “express [his] disgust with [his] officer’s unacceptable criminal actions and assured her justice will be served.”

Roessler said Timberlake was relieved of his duty and legislation enforcement authority in accordance with Fairfax County personnel regulations. The other officers on the scene have also all been relieved of responsibility pending the results of equally the legal and administrative investigations, in accordance to Roessler.

CNN’s tries to access Timberlake were being not promptly successful.

Descano called the entire body camera video “unsettling. “I want our group to know that we are pursuing prices that are aligned with recent legislation, and supported by the proof which with, with which we have been presented,” he explained.

The physique camera movie was produced by Main Roessler, who stated the online video demonstrates Officer Timberlake committing “criminal functions, which violate our oath of business, and they overlook the sanctity of human everyday living. The video clip also erodes the public’s trust of police officers, not only in Fairfax County, but during this world.”

Roessler also explained that in addition to the prison investigation, he has launched an administrative investigation and the officer’s use of power will be subjected to impartial evaluation by the Fairfax County law enforcement auditor.