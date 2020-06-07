Jeff Bezos claps again at Amazon client who reported ‘All Life Matter’

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is earning no bones about his help of the Black Lives Subject movement, telling the earth on Instagram that he stands firmly against a purchaser offended above the anti-law enforcement demonstrations.

Bezos, the world’s richest male with a web worth of almost $150 billion, posted both an electronic mail from the female, who was upset by a banner on the retailer’s website that reads: “Black lives matter” and his reaction, the Day by day Mail reported.

Amazon put up the banner just days following the killing of George Floyd.

In her e mail, the buyer informed Bezos: “I am for anyone voicing their opinions and standing up for what you think in, but for your business to blast this on your web page is very offensive to me … ALL Life Make any difference!”

Bezos replied: “I have to disagree with you. ‘Black lives matter’ does not suggest other life really don’t make a difference.

“Black lives subject speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black men and women deal with in our law enforcement and justice technique,” Bezos went on.

“I have a 20-calendar year-previous son, and I simply do not get worried that he could be choked to death though becoming detained a single working day. It is not some thing I stress about. Black dad and mom can’t say the similar.”

Bezos and his ex-spouse MacKenzie have four children — three sons and an adopted daughter. Preston, 20, is the oldest.

Bezos’ help for Black Life Make a difference hasn’t retained Amazon grocery subsidiary Full Foods from staying vandalized, the Day-to-day Mail documented.