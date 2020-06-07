Actor Sonu Sood Meets Uddhav Thackeray After Sena Leader’s Criticism

Cory Weinberg by June 7, 2020 Top News

Superior alongside one another, more robust alongside one another, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted just after meeting Sonu Sood.

Mumbai:

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been praised on social media for arranging transportation for stranded migrants, called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai resident“Matoshree”. The conference arrived on a day when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the actor’s generosity was component of a BJP ploy to clearly show the condition federal government in bad mild.

“This evening Sonu Sood fulfilled up with CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji together with Minister Aslam Shaikh and me. Much better together, much better together to assist as numerous people by way of as many persons. Good to have achieved a good soul to work for the men and women alongside one another,” he tweeted.

Mr Sood, right after conference Mr Thackeray, downplayed Mr Raut’s sharp criticism and said just about every party across the state has been supporting him.

“They are also supporting it and it truly is not about any distinct bash or anything… we have to help all the persons who are struggling… just about every get together from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari has supported me…,” he claimed, denying any misunderstanding with the state government.

Mr Raut, in his weekly column in the party’s mouthpiece Saamna, experienced penned that Mr Sood would promote any occasion if paid well.

“Sood is an actor whose occupation is to produce dialogues scripted by an individual else and make a dwelling out of it. There are quite a few people like Sood who would promote any political social gathering if compensated properly,” he explained.

Strongly defending the state government, which also includes the Nationalist Congress Occasion (NCP) and the Congress, around its dealing with of the migrant disaster, Mr Raut mentioned, “No other point out could have addressed migrant personnel the way they have been taken treatment of by the Maharashtra federal government.”

As the actor arrived at Mr Thackeray’s residence, the Sena MP tweeted a snide remark.

“In the conclusion, Sonu Sood has uncovered the tackle of Maharashtra’s Main Minister. He Has arrived at Matoshree. Jai Maharashtra,” he tweeted in Marathi.

Mr Sood has organized transport for hundreds of migrants in the previous two months. He also helps these who tactic him on Twitter.

“My journey with my migrant brothers and sisters has been the most distinctive one. It truly is straight from the heart. Suitable from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari anytime anyone tried using to achieve me, I have put all my endeavours to support them reunite with their families and will continue to do so,” he tweeted

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

live news

Rep. John Lewis visits Black Lives Issue Plaza with Washington, DC, mayor

June 7, 2020
2020 election: Colin Powell says he will vote for Joe Biden for president

2020 election: Colin Powell states he will vote for Joe Biden for president

June 7, 2020

COVID-19 Could See A Declining Trend By Mid-September: Report

June 7, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *