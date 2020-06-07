Actor Sonu Sood Meets Uddhav Thackeray After Sena Leader’s Criticism

Superior alongside one another, more robust alongside one another, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted just after meeting Sonu Sood.

Mumbai:

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been praised on social media for arranging transportation for stranded migrants, called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai resident“Matoshree”. The conference arrived on a day when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the actor’s generosity was component of a BJP ploy to clearly show the condition federal government in bad mild.

“This evening Sonu Sood fulfilled up with CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji together with Minister Aslam Shaikh and me. Much better together, much better together to assist as numerous people by way of as many persons. Good to have achieved a good soul to work for the men and women alongside one another,” he tweeted.

This evening @SonuSood achieved up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji together with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Much better Collectively, Much better Together to assist as several people by as many persons. Very good to have achieved a excellent soul to get the job done for the people today with each other. pic.twitter.com/NrSPJnoTQ6 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

Mr Sood, right after conference Mr Thackeray, downplayed Mr Raut’s sharp criticism and said just about every party across the state has been supporting him.

“They are also supporting it and it truly is not about any distinct bash or anything… we have to help all the persons who are struggling… just about every get together from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari has supported me…,” he claimed, denying any misunderstanding with the state government.

Mr Raut, in his weekly column in the party’s mouthpiece Saamna, experienced penned that Mr Sood would promote any occasion if paid well.

“Sood is an actor whose occupation is to produce dialogues scripted by an individual else and make a dwelling out of it. There are quite a few people like Sood who would promote any political social gathering if compensated properly,” he explained.

Strongly defending the state government, which also includes the Nationalist Congress Occasion (NCP) and the Congress, around its dealing with of the migrant disaster, Mr Raut mentioned, “No other point out could have addressed migrant personnel the way they have been taken treatment of by the Maharashtra federal government.”

As the actor arrived at Mr Thackeray’s residence, the Sena MP tweeted a snide remark.

“In the conclusion, Sonu Sood has uncovered the tackle of Maharashtra’s Main Minister. He Has arrived at Matoshree. Jai Maharashtra,” he tweeted in Marathi.

Mr Sood has organized transport for hundreds of migrants in the previous two months. He also helps these who tactic him on Twitter.

My journey with my migrant brothers & sisters has been the most distinctive one. It is straight from the coronary heart.Correct from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari each time anyone tried out to attain me, I have put all my initiatives to assist them reunite with their families & will continue on to do so. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

“My journey with my migrant brothers and sisters has been the most distinctive one. It truly is straight from the heart. Suitable from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari anytime anyone tried using to achieve me, I have put all my endeavours to support them reunite with their families and will continue to do so,” he tweeted