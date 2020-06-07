2020 election: Colin Powell states he will vote for Joe Biden for president

“I definitely simply cannot in any way help President Trump this year,” Powell, a Republican, explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” including that he couldn’t carry himself to vote for Trump four years ago.

The retired common voted for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016 , and hacked e-mails produced in September of that 12 months confirmed Powell strongly condemning Trump, labeling him a “nationwide shame and an intercontinental pariah.”

Powell stated Sunday that he is “very near to Joe Biden on a social subject and on a political issue,” introducing: “I labored with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

Asked by Tapper if he would be campaigning for Biden, Powell stated he hadn’t been requested to do so and that he does not imagine he will be. “Campaigning is not my robust match, and I will be speaking for him, but I really don’t plan to make campaign outings,” he mentioned.