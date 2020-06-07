2020 election: Colin Powell states he will vote for Joe Biden for president

“I definitely simply cannot in any way help President Trump this year,” Powell, a Republican, explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” including that he couldn’t carry himself to vote for Trump four years ago.
Powell stated Sunday that he is “very near to Joe Biden on a social subject and on a political issue,” introducing: “I labored with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”
Asked by Tapper if he would be campaigning for Biden, Powell stated he hadn’t been requested to do so and that he does not imagine he will be. “Campaigning is not my robust match, and I will be speaking for him, but I really don’t plan to make campaign outings,” he mentioned.
“I assume what we’re viewing now, this huge protest movement I have ever viewed in my everyday living, I consider it implies the region is receiving intelligent to this and we are not going to set up with it any more,” Powell explained to Tapper.
This tale has been current with additional developments Sunday.