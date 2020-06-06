George Floyd protests across the US

People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6, in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney/Getty Pictures

If you are just tuning into our reside protection, here are the essential headlines now:

Protesters rally throughout Australia: Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have gathered for rallies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide currently. A court docket overturned an injunction banning a march and rally in Sydney, and crowds have started off to assemble.

Tribute to Breonna Taylor: A group of peaceful protesters in the vicinity of the White Home in Washington, DC, sang “Satisfied Birthday” in memory of Taylor, who was killed by police in March and who would have turned 27 today. Noticeably absent was the presence of law enforcement. On the other hand town officers are expecting a larger demonstration on Saturday.

Facebook’s policies to be reviewed: Mark Zuckerberg says Fb will review its policies concerning the state use of drive, voter suppression and information moderation, as the business faces a backlash from several of its personal workers over its inaction on controversial posts by US President Donald Trump.

Bicycle owner arrested about rant: Detectives have arrested and charged the cyclist caught on video clip accosting 3 people as they posted flyers in help of Black Lives Subject. The cyclist, who law enforcement recognized as 60-calendar year-outdated Anthony Brennan III, of Kensington, Maryland, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

Biden says Trump placing phrases in Floyd’s mouth is “despicable”: Presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden sharply criticized Trump for invoking Floyd’s name as the President was getting a victory lap about lower unemployment quantities.

NFL mistaken for not listening to gamers about racism, commissioner states: Roger Goodell said it has been a tough time for the US — in individual black Individuals — and provided his condolences to the families of Floyd, Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and “all the families who have endured police brutality.”