Kartik Aaryan did not know the meaning of this word in Deepika Padukone’s Cannes throwback post. So she helped him

If you like Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan’s entertaining Instagram conversations, then this story is a delight for you. On Thursday, Deepika flipped through the pages of her Cannes newspapers and shared a throwback video of herself playing with her team in a green room. In the video, Deepika can be seen dancing in a bathrobe and laughing out loud. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Green Room shenanigans … #cannes #throwbackthursday.” In a matter of minutes, Kartik came up with a question. In response to his post, he asked, “Mischief matlabDeepika, like a good teacher, helped Kartik with her question in the comments section and wrote: “Silly or energetic behavior; shenanigans (like you most days) “with a laughing smiley.

The throwback clip appears to be from Cannes 2019 as it features Deepika wearing a pink turban, the same one she wore in a lime green Giambattista Valli dress as her second red carpet look last year.

Kartik Aaryan, a fan of Deepika Padukone, recently revealed on an Instagram Live session that he wants to marry someone like her. The actor, when asked by a fan about the type of life partner he would like to spend his life with, said: “I think someone like Deepika Padukone just as he is.” Referring to Deepika’s beloved posts for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, Kartik added: “Who likes to brag about her husband.”

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone also had a huge social media trend last December after the actress invited him to the Mumbai airport to learn about the signature passage of the song Dheeme Dheeme from her movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Deepika Padukone will be seen with her husband Ranveer in ’83.