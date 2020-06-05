Drew Brees makes a second apology for his kneeling comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who apologized on social media in a statement Thursday for his comments on national anthems in the wake of George Floyd’s death, expressed his grief verbally in a more Instagram post. late in the day.

“I know there isn’t much I can say that would improve things right now,” Brees he said in the video. “But I just want you to see in my eyes sorry for the comments I made yesterday. I know they hurt a lot of people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people who matter to me and I deeply respect. ”

Brees, who was thrilled with his comments on Wednesday about how kneeling during the national anthem is “disrespecting the flag,” said it was never his intention to be hurtful.

“I wish I had laid out what was in my heart regarding the murder of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change regarding legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities, ”said Brees.

“Sorry, I will do better and I will be part of the solution. And I am your ally. I know that no word will do it justice, that will have to be [earned]. “

Previously, reaction to Brees’ initial apology was mixed in the sports community with some athletes who said it was too little or too late. But Saints teammates Michael Thomas, Demario Davis and Alvin Kamara were willing to forgive Brees and are looking to move forward.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes after Floyd was suspected of having spent a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

The charges against Chauvin were updated on Wednesday. He now faces the most serious second-degree murder charge, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree murder with guilty negligence.

The other officers on the scene Thomas Lane, 37, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, are now being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting homicides in second grade.