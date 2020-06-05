Coronavirus: over 900 COVID-19 deaths in India in 4 days: data shows dramatic increase

COVID-19: The center had removed movement restrictions last month (File)

New Delhi:

India reported the first 1,000 deaths from coronavirus in 48 days since the government began collecting data on the pandemic. The same number is now reported in approximately four days, according to an analysis of the Ministry of Health data on COVID-19, highlighting the spread of the pandemic in the country for weeks.

The scale of total coronavirus cases has also increased dramatically: India reported crossing the 25,000 mark in 87 days on April 26, but this number is increasing at a rapid rate. The account took six weeks to reach 2.26,770.

The first 25,000 coronavirus cases took 87 days, now they TAKE only a few days Date Case Counting Time taken April 26 26,496 87 days May 7 52,952 11 days may 14 78,003 7 days may 19 1,01,139 5 days may 23 1.25,101 4 days may 27th 1.51,767 4 days may 31 1.82, 143 4 days 3 of June 2,07,615 3 days 5th June 2.26,770 2 days

India reported its first death from the virus on March 12. The number crossed the 1,000 mark on April 29. In a few weeks, the country’s total figure reached 6,075; More than 900 deaths were reported in just four days as of June 4.

The first 1,000 deaths took 48 days, now only four days Date Death account Time taken March 12 First death April 29 1,008 deaths 48 days May 10 2,109 deaths 11 days May 18 3029 deaths 8 days 25 of May 4021 deaths 7 days may 31 5164 deaths 6 days June 4 6075 deaths 4 days

The increasing numbers are a worrying signal as the center and the states have been opening up the economy, blocked for weeks amid the pandemic.

The center announced new rules Thursday to allow shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship to open as part of what it calls “Unlock 1”. The guidelines, which take effect Monday, include measures such as staggering visitors to shopping malls and not touching idols in religious places. Detailed rules have also been issued for offices that have been allowed to reopen in recent weeks. All establishments entering containment zones, however, will remain closed as previously announced.

Temperature controls will be essential at the entrances and visitors will only be able to enter if they wear a face cover or masks that must be worn indoors at all times, the Ministry of Health said in its guidelines. He added that movie theaters, game rooms and children’s play areas in these establishments will remain closed.

The government has also lifted restrictions on the movement of people and goods between districts and within the district. However, several states, for fear of the spread of the coronavirus, have maintained the status quo.

Last month, the government allowed national air transport after two months of closing.

Experts say loosening the restrictions may lead to a sudden increase in coronavirus cases in the country, but the center, which faces financial difficulties due to the closure of the economy for weeks, says that people will have to learn to live with it. virus.