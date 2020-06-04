Kanye West donates $ 2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

The donation includes funds for legal fees for the families of Arbery and Taylor, along with black-owned businesses in crisis in their native Chicago and other cities.

West’s representative said he established a 529 educational plan to fully cover the college tuition of Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter.

West’s donation comes in the wake of massive protests across the country following the deaths. Many voices in entertainment call for an end to systematic racism, police brutality, and political leadership action.

Three of the Minneapolis police officers arrested in Floyd’s death make their first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, as the Floyd family celebrates the first of several planned memorial services.