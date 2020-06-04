Jack Dorsey donates $ 3 million to charity led by Kaepernick

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey doesn’t appear to be interested in making peace with President Trump any time soon.

Just a week after tagging two of Trump’s tweets with fact-check tags, prompting the president to call for regulation of social media companies, Dorsey announced that he was donating $ 3 million to the Colin-led charity. Kaepernick.

“$ 3mm for Colin @ Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment, and mass mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders.” Dorsey tweeted Wednesday night.

Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback, has been out of the league since the movement of players who knelt during the national anthem began to protest social injustice. His kneeling became a favorite target of the president, who has repeatedly punished the African-American QB and other NFL players who protested during the anthem, calling them unpatriotic.

Dorsey’s donation is the latest from big names in technology to anti-racist causes since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, sparking days of protests across the country.

Google chief Sundar Pichai announced Wednesday that the company was donating $ 12 million to causes promoting racial equality, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this week pledged $ 10 million to “working groups in racial justice. “

Apple CEO Tim Cook said last weekend that the iPhone maker made donations to organizations like the Equitable Justice Initiative, a nonprofit focused on criminal justice reform, but did not disclose how much money donated the company. Cook also said Apple would match certain employee donations two-for-one during the month of June.