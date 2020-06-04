Drew Brees: I will never agree that no one disrespects the flag

Brees said respecting the anthem is not just about showing respect for the military, but also for anyone who has sacrificed for this country, including those of the civil rights movement.

“And everything is fine with our country right now? No, it is not,” Brees said in the interview. “We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all together in this, we can all do better, and that We’re all part of the solution “.

Shortly after the interview was released, the NBA superstar Lebron James called the quarterback.