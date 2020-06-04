Drew Brees: I will never agree that no one disrespects the flag

Brees said that respecting the National Anthem is not only showing respect for the military, but also for anyone who has sacrificed for this country, including those of the civil rights movement.

“And everything is fine with our country right now? No, it is not,” Brees said in the interview. “We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all together in this, we can all do better, and that We’re all part of the solution “.

Shortly after the interview was released, the NBA superstar Lebron James called the quarterback.

“You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?” James said in a tweet, referring to Colin Kaepernick. “It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect for (the flag of the United States) and our soldiers.”

James continued to argue about his own father-in-law who was in the military, saying he never encountered Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality, disrespectful, “because he and I both know what’s right is fine and what what’s wrong is wrong. “

Michael Thomas, a wide receiver for the Saints, didn’t specifically call Brees, but he did. retweet a comment from a journalist, which says “How can anyone see George Floyd be killed and his first response when asked about it is RESPECT THE FLAG”? Thomas added an vomiting emoji.
Malcolm Jenkins, an insurance for the saints, had stronger words. In a tear four-minute video posted on InstagramJenkins expressed his pain and disappointment at Brees, saying that he is part of the problem.

“When I leave the field and take off my helmet, I am a black man walking through the United States and I tell you that I am dealing with these things, I tell you that my communities are dealing with these things, and your answer for me is not to talk about it here … where’s the place, drew?

“When the world tells you that you’re not worthy, that your life doesn’t matter, the last place you want to hear about it is the guys you go to war with and the ones you consider your allies and friends,” Jenkins said. “Although we are teammates, I can’t let this happen.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also spoke, though he made no specific reference to Brees or his comments.

“A few years ago we were criticized for blocking weapons in solidarity before the game,” Rodgers he said in an Instagram post. “It has NEVER been about a hymn or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Black players make up about 70% of the NFL. In 2018, the NFL passed a policy to fine players for kneeling during the anthem, which was made to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. USA The punishment associated with politics was later rejected, although the policy itself remained.

