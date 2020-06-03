Yum China and Beyond Meat Team Up to Serve Herbal Burgers at Chinese KFCs

Yum China YUMC Starting Wednesday, the plant-based protein maker is testing its fake beef burgers with Chinese customers through a new partnership with, which owns some of the most popular fast food chains in the country.

Yum China, which is the local owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, plans to reorganize the menus in its franchises for a few days this month as part of a test that could lead to further deployment later.

The test marks the debut of the Beyond Meat burger in mainland China, a significant step for the California-based company. Previously, it only offered other alternative meat products in the country.

KFC will launch Beyond Burgers at some of its locations on Wednesday in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu.