AAP’s Sanjay Singh will send migrants home on flights using his MP quota

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he will send migrants home on flights using his annual MP fee (File)

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh said today that he would use the air tickets to which he is entitled as a deputy to help stranded migrant workers reach Patna from Delhi on flights.

Tomorrow he would take migrant workers on two flights to Patna.

In a tweet, Singh said he will use 34 airline tickets received by a MP during the year to send immigrants to Patna with the help of colleagues and voluntary organizations.

An MP is entitled to 34 business class tickets on domestic flights annually.

The decision was praised by Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said it would be an inspiration to everyone.

“Everyone will be inspired by this unique initiative of Sanjay ji. Those to whom God has given the means, it is their responsibility to put their resources at the service of others. Sanjay ji deserves to be congratulated,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Responding to the compliment, Singh said that these were the ideals with which he entered politics.

“Thank you Arvind Kejriwal ji. These are the ideals with which we enter politics with you and I will try to follow them throughout my life,” he said in a tweet.

The coronavirus blockade has had a devastating impact on the economy, as well as the livelihoods of thousands of migrant workers.

The plight of migrant workers, walking hundreds, sometimes thousands of kilometers, biking or climbing buses and trains, to get from urban centers to their villages has been a cause of concern for almost two months.

The Center has said that around four million migrant workers participate in various jobs across the country. And so far, 75 lakh of them have returned home on trains and buses since the national shutdown was imposed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated channel.)