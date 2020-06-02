Lenny Dykstra alleges massive Mets conspiracy in Ron Darling complaint

Following a judge’s decision to dismiss his libel and defamation suit against former Mets teammate Ron Darling, Lenny Dykstra claimed that the owners of the Darling and Mets, the Wilpons, were “fully involved” in conspiring against him in a series of confusing and profane videos posted on Twitter Monday night.

While filming on the side of a highway, Dykstra explained that her Uber had just been hit by someone she referred to as “a bunch of hillbillies.” But it was not “as bad” as the news that a judge dismissed his case against Darling, who detailed a racist incident that involved Dykstra in his autobiography. the game.”

“It is not as bad as the judge’s decision to dismiss my case,” Dykstra said. “I’m still consistent enough to know that. I’m not done with Mr. P [Darling] by the way, okay? Ron Darling and the New York Mets were involved in what can only be defined as the biggest fraud in the history of the game. And the fans, the fans who played dumb, made them look like idiots, and now they’re going to pay.

“When you fuck with Nails, you get the f-king hammer, can you hear me?”

Dykstra, 57, shot the Wilpon family, who have had a stake in the Mets since 1980 and are the sole owner since 2002, a little more, saying “they’re done, stick a fork in those mothers.”

“One day I find out about a judge who, who knows, I mean, what kind of ruling is that?” he said. “But it doesn’t matter, Mr. P has to answer many more. Because I have all kinds of shit, about him, the Wilpons, all of them, are involved in that, okay? And I’m going to prove it. When I do a I interview an AP writer and I expose them, because I have documented evidence, documented documents. Do you know what it means? That means I can support what I say. “