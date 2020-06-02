Jets capable of splashing late with $ 11 million off Trumaine Johnson

Avatar by June 2, 2020 Sports

The Jets earned $ 11 million in salary space Tuesday when a portion of Trumaine Johnson’s contract came off the books.

The Jets designated Johnson as a cut after June 1 when they released him in March. That allows them to spread the dead money out of their contract over two years. It carries a maximum charge of $ 4 million this year and $ 8 million in 2021.

The Jets now have just under $ 25 million in salary space, according to Over The Cap. That means the Jets could add a high-priced free agent or trade for a larger contract if they choose. However, GM Joe Douglas has shown no inclination to deliver big contracts this offseason. The Jets will need about $ 9 million of that maximum space to sign their draft picks. They signed fifth-round pick Bryce Hall on Monday, but have yet to sign the remaining eight picks.

Johnson’s contract could be the worst free-agent deal the Jets have ever delivered. Former general manager Mike Maccagnan awarded him a five-year, $ 72.5 million contract with $ 34 million guaranteed in 2018. He played just 17 games for the Jets. He missed nine games last season with a pair of ankle sprains. He missed five games in 2018 with a quadriceps injury. Former coach Todd Bowles made Johnson a healthy scratch for the final game of the 2018 season after he violated team rules. It was sent last year in weeks 2 and 3 by the new coaching staff.

Submit your Jets questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

Trumaine johnson
Trumaine johnsonAP

Johnson had five interceptions, four in 2018, and one returned for a touchdown with the Jets. However, what will be remembered will be how he committed several penalties at critical moments and the silly contract that the Jets gave him.

Avatar

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Raiders Henry Ruggs III injures thigh in towing accident

Raiders Henry Ruggs III injures thigh in towing accident

June 2, 2020
The Knicks follow the example of their players with the publication of BlackOut Tuesday

The Knicks follow the example of their players with the publication of BlackOut Tuesday

June 2, 2020
Zion Williamson has to answer questions about Duke's inappropriate benefits

Zion Williamson has to answer questions about Duke’s inappropriate benefits

June 2, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *