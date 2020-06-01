Jay-Z speaks after calling Minnesota governor to discuss justice for George Floyd

Walz, a Democrat, was the first to discuss his call in an interview with WCCO and he said Jay-Z said to him, “Justice needs to be served here.”

“It was incredibly human,” Walz said of the conversation. “He was not an international Jay-Z celebrity, he was a father and, frankly, a black man with visceral pain that he knew.”

Jay-Z has been outspoken throughout his career on racism in the United States. It is also and advocates for prison reform, founding the REFORM Alliance

Following his call with Governor Walz, Jay-Z released a statement on the REFORM Alliance Twitter account.