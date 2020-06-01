Delhi borders sealed for a week, only essential services allowed

Coronavirus closure: Delhi has sealed borders, Prime Minister Kejriwal said today

New Delhi:

Delhi has sealed its borders for a week amid a worrying increase in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday afternoon, adding that only those who provide essential services and who have electronic passes. approved by the government may cross.

Kejriwal explained that the borders were temporarily closing to allow the city’s hospitals and medical institutions to handle the increase in coronavirus cases. He also emphasized that while the increase in numbers was disturbing, it should not create panic.

“The Delhi borders will be sealed within the next week. Essential services are exempt. We will make a decision again in a week to open the borders after seeking suggestions from citizens,” he said.

Kejriwal said these suggestions could be sent by email ([email protected]), WhatsApp (8800007722) or by calling 1031 until 5pm on Friday.

“The moment we open the borders, people from all over the country will come to Delhi for treatment. Delhi hospitals should be reserved for the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal added in his short speech in the city.

The national capital has nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases so far, with 473 virus-related deaths.

On Sunday night, more than 1,000 new infections were detected in the previous 24 hours; This was the fourth time in a row that the number of new cases exceeded the 1,000 mark in 24 hours.

According to the Chief Minister, Delhi has 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients, more than 4,500 and then 6,600 as the city-state expands the health and hospital infrastructure to contain and quell the outbreak of the virus.

“I can guarantee, as your prime minister, that there will be a bed if you or someone in your family is infected,” Kejriwal said; His comments echoed those he made on Saturday when he said, “We are making many arrangements that are much more than the requirements.”

The AAP chief has repeatedly warned Delhi that he will have to learn to live with the new coronavirus for now.

In his report he also said that hairdressers and salons would be allowed to reopen (spas will be closed) and that all stores can operate every day; previously they were allowed to open oddly.

The order to close the borders comes hours after Haryana opened the Gurgaon-Delhi borders in line with the revised closure guidelines issued by the center, which said that now interstate movement of vehicles would not be allowed without electronic passes or special permits. .

Confusion over this issue led to massive traffic jams on the Delhi-Gurgaon border between the two cities this morning, and frustrated travelers noted that despite the Haryana government’s order they were still being asked to show electronic passes.

Noida from Uttar Pradesh, which also shares a border with Delhi, had sealed all routes in April in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Sunday, the Noida District Administration confirmed that the border would remain closed until further notice, indicating that 42 percent of cases in the area had been traced back to Delhi.

India is the seventh most affected country with more than 1.9 lakh of cases; There were 8,392 new cases in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health this morning.