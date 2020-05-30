Will iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?

You may never have to plug your iPhone back in.

Apple has joined an industry group dedicated to wireless charging, strengthening existing rumors that the next iPhone will be charged wirelessly. The Wireless Energy Consortium, which is made up of some 200 organizations promoting a single wireless charging standard, confirmed to CNNTech that Apple joined the group last week.

IPhone rumors emerge months before each new version is announced, and the hype around the so-called ‘iPhone 8 “is particularly high: Apple (AAPL) It is expected to reveal a major redesign this fall to mark the smartphone’s 10th anniversary.

The company has already shown interest in eliminating cumbersome cables. The Apple Watch charges wirelessly, as long as consumers spend $ 79 on a magnetic charging base. And the latest MacBook now comes with a single USB port.

Apple would also create another source of revenue for the iPhone by selling a separate wireless charging station. The feature would simplify charging for smartphone owners. Instead of plugging in the phone, a user would only need to put it in the charging cradle.

Apple said in a statement Monday that it would join the Wireless Power Consortium to contribute its ideas as wireless charging standards develop.

As for the possible speculated features of the upcoming iPhone, other rumors include an edge-to-edge screen, a glass body, and the removal of the home button.

CNNMoney (Washington)