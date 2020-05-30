Vivienne Westwood, 79, uses crotch sheets for climate change

Give me Vivienne Westwood goes to nature for Mother Nature.

The 79-year-old British fashion designer visited Instagram on Friday to share a series of publications about saving the planet, in what appears to be nothing more than a sheet of metal covering its intimate parts from the waist down.

The punk-style icon has fans crazed by his stunning figure displayed in the Westwood video speaking from the back door of his London home.

“True beauty lasts forever,” wrote one user in capital letters with a black heart emoji.

“God is a woman,” another user chimed in.

Others caught their resemblance to Eve in the Bible, and one fanatic commented, “We need Eve but we don’t deserve it.”

Westwood, in fact, wore flesh-colored stockings paired with a black and gray top, bright purple gloves, a patterned cap, and chunky boots to get her message across.

He began his nearly two-minute speech, which was published in its entirety on Instagram Live, urging nonessential workers to think twice before returning to work as coronavirus blocking rules are loosened in the UK. .

“The world has changed. Some of us have lost our loved ones for the crown, “he began. “If you go to work, you who have a choice, will invade the space, the public space, of those who have to work. You must make the decision.

She adds that people should not “trust the government or the press, they are stagnant.” They have their heads buried in capitalism. “

Then the longtime environmental activist begins her call to save the planet.

“There is real wealth (land, ocean, air) that allows those who destroyed the planet to use it for free,” he says. “Thousands of people around the world realize that this is an opportunity to make the world a better place: the world is on its knees.”

Westwood then proclaims to his followers that he will continue to post videos that address the issue.

“I am a very practical person. I have a plan, as you know, a solution. I’ll write it for Tuesday’s newspaper, “she says. “We must use public space, social networks are our public space. We will have a forum here. “

Westwood’s stunning physique comes just after images posted by Vera Wang set the internet on fire as the 70-year-old American designer showed off her hard abs and slim legs a series of impressive photos.