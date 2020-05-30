Verizon is bringing unlimited data

Verizon VZ

Starting Monday, Verizon customers can get unlimited data, calls and text messages for $ 80.

The company says the new introductory plan also includes up to 10 GB of mobile access point usage, as well as calls and text messages to Mexico and Canada. It will also allow customers to stream unlimited HD video, hallucinating T-Mobile’s controversial practice of reducing video quality for some of its unlimited data customers.

Although Verizon’s new plan promises “fast LTE speeds,” those who use a lot of data may suffer. The company said that after a customer uses 22gb of data on a line during any billing cycle, “it can prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion.” That has become standard practice on all networks that offer unlimited data plans.

Verizon first removed its version of an unlimited usage plan in 2011, following similar decisions of other important wireless operators.

But companies have been constantly reviving such plans.

Verizon first reviewed its data usage plans last summer when it introduced a new “Security Mode” plan. That technically gave customers unlimited data access, but they were subjected to slow speeds like molasses after reviewing their assigned data.

AT&T similarly eliminated fees for customers in September. Like Verizon, AT&T accelerates customer speeds once they reach the data limit on their plans. The company brought unlimited plans early last year, but is only available to homes with AT&T wireless service and DirecTV or U-Verse TV.

Meanwhile, competitors T Mobile (TMUS) and pique (S) made their own offers to attract customers looking for “unlimited data” plans.

Last August, Sprint began offering a plan to offer customers unlimited high-speed calling, texting, and data for $ 60 for the first line, $ 40 for the next, and $ 30 for each additional up to 10.

The T-Mobile plan, announced the same day as Sprint’s, charged $ 70 a month for the first line, the second at $ 50, and the additional lines cost only $ 20, up to eight lines.

