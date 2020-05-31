US astronauts disembark from SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and board the International Space Station

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the space station at 10:16 a.m. ET on Sunday morning after launch from the Florida Kennedy Space Center on Saturday and traveled 19 hours. After making initial contact with the ISS, Crew Dragon followed a series of steps to further dock the spacecraft with its port, including power connection and the creation of an airlock seal, before the first one opened. of the two hatches. Behnken and Hurley are expected to remain aboard the space station for one to three months.

On Sunday morning, the spacecraft carefully approached the space station and then made a “soft catch,” meaning Crew Dragon made its first physical contact with its docking port on the International Space Station. Crew Dragon then performed a “hard catch,” which involved the use of 12 latches to create a watertight seal between Behnken and Hurley’s crew cabin and their entrance to the space station, and connected the Crew Dragon’s power supply to the ISS.

Compared to the big drama on Saturday’s release, the docking may have seemed like a slow burn.

At one point, the webcast host mentioned that Crew Dragon was moving a fraction of a meter per second toward its destination. That, however, is only relatively relative: Both the spacecraft and the space station were still traversing orbit at more than 17,000 miles per hour (approximately 27,000 kilometers per hour). But because they were traveling at similar speeds, the cameras on board the station made it appear as though Crew Dragon was moving slowly.