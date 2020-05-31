United States President Donald Trump says he will delay the G7 Summit and invite other countries

I don’t think that, like G7, it adequately represents what’s going on in the world, Trump said. (Proceedings)

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will delay the G7 summit scheduled for June and that he will invite other countries, including Russia, to join the meeting.

“I don’t think that, as a G7, it adequately represents what is happening in the world. It is a very outdated group of countries,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

He said he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to join an expanded summit in the fall.

It could happen in September, before or after the UN General Assembly, Trump added.

Leaders of the Group of Seven, which the United States is leading this year, had met via video conference in late June after COVID-19 ruined plans to meet in person at Camp David, the United States’ presidential retreat in the outskirts of washington.

Trump last week, however, indicated that, after all, he could hold the big meeting, “primarily at the White House,” but also potentially parts of it at Camp David.

The main G7 advanced countries (Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States) hold annual meetings to discuss international economic coordination.

Work is now more important as they fight to repair the damage inflicted by the coronavirus.

