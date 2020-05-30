Travel Test: Take the CNN Challenge with These Questions in May

(CNN) – We all know that traveling expands the mind. Thanks to that place on the seafront that sells delicious ice cream, it also tends to expand other parts of the body.

We can’t deliver you two tablespoons of pistachio, but we can keep flexing those brain cells while your next world tour is on hold.

CNN Travel experts have been compiling some tough questions to test your knowledge of the planet and spark your curiosity for more.

Do you think you can be smarter than us? Try to answer the following without resorting to Google. Of course, hop on a video call to involve family and friends in the challenge.

There is a link to the answers at the end. We hope you don’t take a look!

1. Which of these cities has not hosted the Summer Olympics?

to. Amsterdam yes. Madrid; C. Helsinki; re. Tokyo my. Rome

2. Can you identify the city from its horizon?

fake pictures

3. The London Underground, or Tube, is the oldest underground rail system in the world. Which city has the second oldest electrified system?

4. Some nations have more than one capital city. Can you identify these countries by their perhaps lesser-known capitals?



to. Brno yes. Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte; C. Putrajaya re. Valparaiso

5. In which city is the tallest building in the world?

6. Can you name the city from these iconic places of worship?

fake pictures

7. What city has the oldest Chinatown in the world?

to. San Francisco; yes. London; C. Manila; re. Jakarta; me. Toronto

8. Can you identify the city by the name of its airport?

to. General Edward Lawrence Logan; yes. Hamad International; C. O. Tambo International; re. Soekarno-Hatta International

9. Name the highest capital city in the world.

10. Which three destinations are widely recognized as the only three sovereign city-states in the world?

1. Which famous plane made its last flight on November 26, 2003?

2. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, what was the world’s busiest airport in terms of passengers?



to. Beijing Capital; yes. London Heathrow; C. Amsterdam Schiphol; re. Los Angeles, e. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

3. Identify airlines by their rear flipper logos

4. What type of aircraft is the Air Force One of the President of the United States?

to. Gulfstream III; yes. Boeing VC-25; C. Airbus A320; re. Boeing 777-300ER; me. Antonov An-148

5. What two countries were connected by the Kangaroo Route?

6. In which direction – north, east, south or west – would you travel between these airports identified only by their codes? (Five bonus points if you can identify all cities)

to. LAX to HNL; yes. LGA to MCO; C. LHR to JNB; re. BKK to PVG; me. RNA to SVO

7. Match the massive plane with its nickname

fake pictures

to. Whale; yes. Queen; C. Dream. re. Super jumbo

8. Which airline had the most aircraft in early 2020?

to. Delta airlines; yes. American airlines; C. Cathay Pacific; re. Virgin Atlantic; me. JetBlue

9. Why is three the magic number for the next plane?

Hawker Siddeley HS-12, Tupolev Tu-154, Lockheed L-1-1011, Boeing 727?

10. What aviation did Amelia Earhart first achieve in 1928?

1. Where in the world can you find these pyramids?

fake pictures

2. What is the largest island in the world?

3. Which country is home to the largest natural desert in Europe?

4. Relate the image to the US national park. ?

fake pictures

to. Canyonlands; yes. Yellowstone C. Grand Canyon; re. Yosemite

5. Can you name the oceans that make up the so-called seven seas?

6. What links Java Trench, Challenger Deep, Molloy Deep, South Sandwich Trench, Puerto Rico Trench?

7. Match these desert oddities with the locations below

Getty Images / Plan South America / Barry Neild

to. Qatar; yes. Chile; C. Texas; re. Namibia

8. What is the only one of the 10 longest rivers in the world that flows north?

9. Where can you no longer see the Azure window?

10. Which place receives the most annual rainfall?



to. Manchester, England; yes. Mawsynram, India; C. Seattle, Washington; re. Quibdó, Colombia

1. What two Asian destinations separated by the sea were linked by 55 kilometers of bridges and tunnels in 2018?

2. Match the image to the New York Bridge

fake pictures

to. Manhattan yes. Queensboro; C. Williamsburg; re. Brooklyn

3. Which imposing French engineer designed the Bolívar Bridge in Peru, the Truong Tien Bridge in Vietnam, and the Imbaba Bridge in Egypt?

4. Which country is home to the longest bridge in the world?

5. Match the image to the London Bridge

fake pictures

to. Millennium; yes. Hammersmith C. Torre; re. Westminster

6. What would happen if you tried to cross the Rhone river in France on the Pont d’Avignon?

7. Can you identify the following famous bridges?

fake pictures

8. What two continents are connected by the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge?

9. What caused the collapse of part of the Pont Des Arts bridge in Paris in 2015?

10. Which country is home to this practical structure?

LINH PHAM / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

1. Which city has the most Michelin stars?

2. Mirazur was named one of the best 50 best restaurants in the world in 2019. In which country is it located?

3. Can you identify the country from the classic dessert?

Shutterstock

4. What are bubbles commonly made of in bubble tea?

5. The “happiest country” in the world also consumes the most coffee per capita. Name the country?

6. What antipodean dessert is named after a dancer?

7. Can you match these four British dishes with their names (without laughing)?

Suzanne Plunkett

to. Eton disaster; yes. Toad in the hole; C. Scottish egg; re. Spotted cock

8. Kartoffelknoedel, xiaolongbao, manti and pierogi are all kinds of what?

9. What color or colors is the Neapolitan ice cream?

10. Chef Mary Mallon worked in kitchens in New York and Long Island in the early 1900s. By what unsanitary name is it best known?

1. What do Colombia, Sao Tome and Principe, Gabon, Uganda, the Maldives and Kiribati have in common?

2. Which three Asian countries topped the list in April 2020 for the most powerful passports for visa-free travel, according to the Henley Passport Index?

3. Which country has the most official languages?

4. Four red, white and blue flags, four different countries. Name them

fake pictures

5. What happened in Samoa and Tokelau on December 30, 2011?

6. Which country changed its name to eSwatini in 2018?

7. Identify these countries from their diagrams.

8. What is the newest country in the world?

9. Do these borders divide the areas claimed by which pairs of countries?

to. The control line; yes. The demilitarized zone; C. The parallel 49

10. Which country is surrounded in the north, east and south of Senegal?

1. Name the protagonist in Jules Verne’s 1872 novel “Around the World in 80 Days”

2. What four destinations have Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon visited in four “The Trip” series?

3. Who led this unfortunate Antarctic expedition?

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

4. Whose fictitious crusade took him from Utah to Portugal, Venice, Austria, Berlin, and then Petra?

5. What record did the American journalist Nellie Bly break in 1890?

6. Where did Anthony Bourdain have lunch with the former President of the United States, Barack Obama?

Zero Point Zero for CNN

7. Norwegian Thor Heyerdahl conquered what personal fear of crossing the Pacific Ocean in his Kon-Tiki balsa wood raft in 1947.

8. What have John “Wedge” Wardlaw, Mark Rumer-Cleary, Dallas Burney, John Molony and John Dickson done every five years since 1982?

9. Why does Dora the Explorer not wear boots?

10. Here you are in India in 1983, but which country has Queen Elizabeth II visited more times than any other?

Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

1. Actor Stanley Tucci has shown his genius by showing the Internet how to make the perfect Negroni. Does your recipe require twice the usual amount of what liquor?

2. In “The Devil Wears Prada,” Tucci’s character Nigel is ignored for the work of Runway magazine’s creative director. What city are you in when you find out?



to. Paris; yes. NY; C. Milan; re. Pittsburgh

3. Has Tucci been involved in making a new series of trips with CNN looking at what country’s food?



to. France; yes. The United States; C. Italy; re. Croatia

4. In the 2004 movie “The Terminal,” Tucci plays Frank Dixon, the customs chief who tries to prevent the Tom Hanks character from living at his airport. In which airport is the film set?

5. Does Tucci prefer his Negroni in a straight line or on the rocks?

Instagram

That’s. You made it to the end. Now make yourself a drink and click on the following link to see the answers and find out how it went.