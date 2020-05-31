Tour guide Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey in a new video

Sara Ali Khan in a still photo from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Another day, another new episode from the Sara Ali Khan tourist guide “Namaste Darshako“Series. The 24-year-old actress deviated from her regular posts of a passion for travel and shared a video of her weight loss journey on Instagram this time. Sara, on Saturday night, shared a video featuring clippings of his pre-transformation days, along with the extensive training he underwent to lose weight. In the video, the Love aaj kal The actress can be seen doing Pilates, cardiovascular exercises, swimming, as well as biking and excerpts from kickboxing sessions. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Sara wrote: “Namaste Darshako. Closing edition. Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha. “

Watch Sara’s videos here:

Sara Ali Khan, a regular at the gym, has a good reputation as a fitness enthusiast. With the gyms closed during the lockdown, Sara was adept at following her exercise routine at home. He often posted videos of his workout at home. Check out some of the videos here:

the Kedarnath the actress spoke about her journey of weight loss and transformation during the Karan Johar talk show Koffee With Karan. During the show, Karan Johar played two clips with Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying at Columbia University. Then he weighed 96 kilos. Speaking of which, Sara said, “I had PCOD. I still have it and that’s why I think I put on how much weight I had.”

Sara Ali Khan’s movie lineup includes David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 new version, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She has also signed Aanand L Rai Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara was last seen at Imtiaz Ali’s Love aaj kal, with Kartik Aaryan. Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie Kedarnath, in front of Sushant Singh Rajput.